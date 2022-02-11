Union Grove offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Wilmot with an all-around effort during this 89-60 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 11.

The Broncos took charge in front of the Panthers 89-60 to begin the second half.

In recent action on February 4, Union Grove faced off against Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot took on Burlington on February 1 at Wilmot High School. For a full recap, click here.

