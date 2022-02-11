Waukesha West showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Waukesha Catholic Memorial 72-50 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 1, Waukesha West faced off against Wales Kettle Moraine and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on Mukwonago on February 4 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap

