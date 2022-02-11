South Milwaukee poked just enough holes in Greenfield’s defense to garner a taut 51-43 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 11.

South Milwaukee made the first move by forging a 20-14 margin over Greenfield after the first half.

South Milwaukee’s offense darted to a 50-41 lead over Greenfield at the half.

In recent action on February 4, South Milwaukee faced off against Cudahy and Greenfield took on Milwaukee Lutheran on February 4 at Greenfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

