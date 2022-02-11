Brookfield East swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Menomonee Falls 59-29 on February 11 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 1, Brookfield East faced off against Brookfield Central and Menomonee Falls took on Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on January 28 at Menomonee Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

