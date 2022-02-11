Manitowoc Lincoln had no answers as Green Bay Notre Dame roared to an 83-14 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Recently on February 4 , Manitowoc Lincoln squared up on Green Bay Southwest in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.