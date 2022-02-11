Racine Case had no answers as Oak Creek roared to a 64-31 victory at Racine Case High on February 11 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Racine Case faced off against Kenosha Tremper and Oak Creek took on Kenosha Indian Trail High School and on February 4 at Oak Creek High School. For more, click here.

The first half gave Oak Creek a 34-13 lead over Racine Case.

The Knights’ offense pulled ahead to a 64-31 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.