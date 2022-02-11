Racine Lutheran wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-48 victory over Greendale Martin Luther in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 5, Greendale Martin Luther faced off against Milwaukee St Thomas More and Racine Lutheran took on Whitefish Bay Dominican on February 4 at Racine Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

