No quarter was granted as Sussex Hamilton blunted Wauwatosa East’s plans 53-36 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Wauwatosa East faced off against Germantown and Sussex Hamilton took on Wauwatosa West on February 1 at Wauwatosa West High School. For more, click here.

