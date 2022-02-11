New Berlin Eisenhower raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-38 win over West Allis Central in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 11.

New Berlin Eisenhower made the first move by forging a 38-19 margin over West Allis Central after the first half.

New Berlin Eisenhower’s offense pulled ahead to a 77-38 lead over West Allis Central at the intermission.

In recent action on February 4, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Milwaukee Pius XI and West Allis Central took on Village of Pewaukee on January 28 at West Allis Central High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.