West Bend West had no answers as Mequon Homestead roared to a 66-38 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, West Bend West faced off against West Bend East and Mequon Homestead took on Slinger on February 1 at Slinger High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Highlanders made the first move by forging a 37-17 margin over the Spartans after the first half.

The Highlanders’ shooting jumped on top to a 66-38 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.