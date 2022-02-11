Yes, Hartford looked superb in beating Port Washington, but no autographs please after its 70-31 victory at Hartford High on February 11 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Hartford faced off against Slinger and Port Washington took on Cedarburg on February 1 at Port Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

