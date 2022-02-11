Slinger left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Grafton 64-42 in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Grafton faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Slinger took on Hartford on February 4 at Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

