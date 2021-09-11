Riding a wave of production, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran dunked Kohler 3-1 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on September 11 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 3, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran faced off against West Bend West and Kohler took on Hartford on August 27 at Kohler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Chargers put a bow on this victory with a strong second-half kick, outpointing the Blue Bombers 1-0 in the last stanza.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran stomped on in front of Kohler 2-1 to begin the second half.

