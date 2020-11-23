Dan & Ray’s Logo courtesy of their Facebook page

The 11th Annual Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks event will look different this year. This community meal is going to operate via drive-thru and walk-up. Dan Johnson from Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Rd, and Ray Stibeck from Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave put on this community event as a way to unite the city.

The event welcomes anyone and everyone to attend. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a gathering indoors. Nonetheless, it is a great way to engage in with the community while remaining safe. There is no cost to attend this event, but donations are kindly accepted.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Save yourself the hassle of cooking the turkey and stop downtown for a grab and go meal. This meal includes turkey, gravy on the side, a side of corn, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. This is going to be a hot meal that is ready for you to take home.

Those wishing to have a meal do not need to be present. For example, if you need 4 meals, there doesn’t need to be 4 people present in the car. Due to the event operating in a different capacity this year, there will not be drinks available to take.

You do not need to register ahead of time to receive a meal. There is no criteria that needs to be met to receive a meal. Everyone is highly encouraged to stop by. While this event will not gather inside of Festival Hall, Racine residents are surely glad this event is still taking place.

Thanksgiving Meal will be served at Festival Hall

Volunteer

If you are wishing to volunteer this Thanksgiving day, this is the place to do it. The Racine community can still come together despite COVID-19. The Racine Health Department has approved this pandemic plan.

Racine United School District educator, Jim Betker is thankful for this community event. The former Washington Park High School Varsity basketball coach says “I always love taking my family and the Park basketball family to donate our time giving back to the community.”

His daughter and student athlete, Alexis Betker, at Washington Park High School says. “I love spending my holiday with my community. Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”

Volunteers like Betker are needed this Thanksgiving to help with the Drive Thru event. To assist with this event, please contact Route 20 by emailing events@route20outhouse.com or calling (262) 898-7900 for more information.

Donations Accepted

This event is currently accepting donations. All donations benefit the Route 20 Cares charity. This charity strives to ensure there is a warm meal available, for people, each Thanksgiving. For example, a donation of $50 feeds 10 people.

From left to right: Laura Betker, Addison Betker, Ron Betker and Kathleen Betker enjoy a Thanksgiving

If you are interested in donating your time or a service, get in contact with Route 20 or Danny’s Meats. Checks can be made out to “Route 20 Cares” to support the Dan and Rays Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Meal.

Thanksgiving Information

Due to COVID-19, extra safety measures are encouraged this Thanksgiving by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Check out the Racine County Eye’s coverage below.

