Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Sun Prairie passed in a 38-31 victory at Mukwonago’s expense in Wisconsin high school football action on November 12.

Recently on October 29 , Mukwonago squared up on Hartland Arrowhead in a football game . For more, click here.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 14-10 in the last stanza.

The Cardinals’ control showed as they carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense moved to a 21-14 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The Cardinals opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.