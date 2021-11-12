It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Franklin wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 26-19 over Appleton North at Appleton North High on November 12 in Wisconsin football action.

Franklin’s kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 23-0 scoring edge over Appleton North.

The Lightning had a 19-3 edge on the Sabers at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Appleton North took a 13-3 lead over Franklin heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Recently on October 29 , Franklin squared up on Oak Creek in a football game . For more, click here.

