Waunakee didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Hartford 27-20 on November 12 in Wisconsin football.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Waunakee had enough offense to deny Hartford in the end.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over the Orioles.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead over the Orioles.

