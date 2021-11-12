Wales Kettle Moraine’s quick advantage forced Mequon Homestead to dig down, but it did to earn a 29-10 win Friday in Wisconsin high school football on November 12.

The Highlanders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-10 lead over the Lasers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Wales Kettle Moraine authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mequon Homestead 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on October 29, Mequon Homestead faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Lake Geneva Badger on October 29 at Lake Geneva Badger High School.

