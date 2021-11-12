Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Columbus during a 42-19 blowout in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 12.

The Crusaders’ rule showed as they carried a 34-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense darted to a 20-13 lead over Columbus at halftime.

The first quarter gave Waukesha Catholic Memorial a 20-6 lead over Columbus.

Recently on October 29 , Waukesha Catholic Memorial squared up on Wrightstown in a football game .

