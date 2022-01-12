Playing with a winning hand, Racine William Horlick trumped Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 63-48 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 12.

In recent action on January 4, Racine William Horlick faced off against Racine Park and Kenosha Indian Trail High School and took on Oak Creek on January 4 at Oak Creek High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.