Stretched out and finally snapped, Kenosha St. Joseph put just enough pressure on Somers Shoreland Lutheran to earn a 58-40 victory on February 12 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Milwaukee Eastbrook and Kenosha St Joseph took on Wind Point The Prairie on February 4 at Kenosha St Joseph High School. Click here for a recap

