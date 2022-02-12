Milwaukee Marquette University rolled past Janesville Craig for a comfortable 69-49 victory for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 12.

The Hilltoppers stomped on in front of the Cougars 42-24 to begin the second half.

Milwaukee Marquette University’s offense jumped to a 54-43 lead over Janesville Craig at the intermission.

Recently on January 28 , Milwaukee Marquette University squared up on Wauwatosa East in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.