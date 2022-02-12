When the clock started ticking, so did Sun Prairie, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 64-55 win against Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 1 , Racine William Horlick squared up on Franklin in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Cardinals took charge in front of the Rebels 44-16 to begin the second half.

The Cardinals’ shooting darted to a 64-55 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.