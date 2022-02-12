Milwaukee St. Thomas More controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 82-60 victory over Wind Point The Prairie in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 12.

Milwaukee St. Thomas More opened with an 82-60 advantage over Wind Point The Prairie through the first half.

In recent action on February 1, Milwaukee St Thomas More faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Wind Point The Prairie took on Mt Prospect on February 5 at Wind Point The Prairie School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.