Mukwonago rolled past Wilmot for a comfortable 81-49 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 12.

In recent action on February 7, Wilmot faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Mukwonago took on Oconomowoc on January 28 at Mukwonago High School. For more, click here.

