Riding a wave of production, Brookfield Central dunked Middleton 65-55 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 12.

The Lancers made the first move by forging a 29-25 margin over the Cardinals after the first half.

Brookfield Central kept a 40-36 intermission margin at Middleton’s expense.

Recently on February 4 , Brookfield Central squared up on Wauwatosa West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.