Brookfield East collected an 87-69 victory over Madison East in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 12.

Recently on February 4 , Brookfield East squared up on West Allis Nathan Hale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Brookfield East opened with a 39-33 advantage over Madison East through the first half.

Brookfield East’s shooting took charge to an 87-69 lead over Madison East at the intermission.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.