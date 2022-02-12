Manitowoc Roncalli poked just enough holes in Little Chute’s defense to garner a taut 46-44 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Manitowoc Roncalli moved in front of Little Chute 17-16 to begin the second half.

The Jets’ offense darted to a 21-16 lead over the Mustangs at the half.

Recently on February 4 , Manitowoc Roncalli squared up on Sheboygan Falls in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

