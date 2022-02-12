Early action on the scoreboard pushed West Allis Central to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Brookfield Heritage Christian 53-49 on February 12 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 5, Brookfield Heritage Christian faced off against Beloit Turner and West Allis Central took on West Allis Nathan Hale on February 7 at West Allis Central High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.