Whitefish Bay Dominican swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Burlington Catholic Central 75-35 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Burlington Catholic Central faced off against Wind Point The Prairie and Whitefish Bay Dominican took on Milwaukee Pius XI on January 22 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. Click here for a recap

