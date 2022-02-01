Hartland Arrowhead wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 66-62 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against West Allis Central and Hartland Arrowhead took on Wales Kettle Moraine on January 25 at Wales Kettle Moraine High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.