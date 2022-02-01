Stretched out and finally snapped, Waukesha South put just enough pressure on Oconomowoc to earn a 71-60 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 22, Oconomowoc faced off against Middleton and Waukesha South took on Mukwonago on January 21 at Mukwonago High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Blackshirts kept a 71-60 intermission margin at the Raccoons’ expense.

Waukesha South opened with a 54-43 advantage over Oconomowoc through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.