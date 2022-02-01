Early action on the scoreboard pushed Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Milwaukee Pius XI 78-73 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against West Allis Central and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took on Minneapolis Minnehaha on January 22 at Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy. For a full recap, click here.

