Racine Case rolled past Kenosha Bradford for a comfortable 81-61 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Racine Case faced off against Racine Park and Kenosha Bradford took on Kenosha Tremper on January 25 at Kenosha Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

