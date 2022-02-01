South Milwaukee cut in front fast, but Shorewood bounced aside that challenge and collected a 46-30 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Greyhounds’ offense roared to a 46-30 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

South Milwaukee started on steady ground by forging a 22-15 lead over Shorewood at the end of the first half.

In recent action on January 26, Shorewood faced off against Milwaukee Lutheran and South Milwaukee took on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran on January 20 at South Milwaukee High School. Click here for a recap

