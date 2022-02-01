Wauwatosa West handed Sussex Hamilton a tough 81-63 loss in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Sussex Hamilton faced off against Menomonee Falls and Wauwatosa West took on Wauwatosa East on January 25 at Wauwatosa East High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.