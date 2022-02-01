No quarter was granted as Wind Point The Prairie blunted Racine Lutheran’s plans 62-49 at Wind Point The Prairie High on February 1 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Burlington Catholic Central and Racine Lutheran took on Racine St Catherine’s on January 26 at Racine Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

Wind Point The Prairie’s offense moved to a 62-49 lead over Racine Lutheran at the intermission.

The first half gave the Hawks a 35-26 lead over the Crusaders.

