The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hartford didn’t mind, dispatching West Bend East 68-59 at Hartford High on February 1 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, Hartford faced off against Whitefish Bay and West Bend East took on Slinger on January 25 at Slinger High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

