Brookfield East notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Brookfield Central 57-46 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Brookfield East faced off against Germantown and Brookfield Central took on Franklin on January 22 at Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Brookfield East’s shooting darted to a 57-46 lead over Brookfield Central at halftime.

The Spartans jumped in front of the Lancers 27-24 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.