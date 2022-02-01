New Berlin Eisenhower handled New Berlin West 54-33 in an impressive showing in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 1.

The Lions opened a mammoth 54-33 gap over the Vikings at the half.

The Lions opened with a 25-12 advantage over the Vikings through the first half.

Recently on January 27 , New Berlin Eisenhower squared up on Greenfield Whitnall in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.