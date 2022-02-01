Salem Westosha Central left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Elkhorn Area 55-27 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on February 1.

In recent action on January 27, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Wilmot and Elkhorn Area took on Union Grove on January 25 at Elkhorn Area High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

