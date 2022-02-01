Greenfield’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cudahy during a 79-26 blowout on February 1 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 27, Cudahy faced off against Kenosha Reuther Central and Greenfield took on Shorewood on January 27 at Greenfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

