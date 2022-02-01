A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Milwaukee Golda Meir nabbed it to nudge past Milwaukee South Division 47-39 on February 1 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 25 , Milwaukee Golda Meir squared up on Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts Co-Op in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

