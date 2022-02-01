A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Village of Pewaukee turned out the lights on Greendale 85-30 at Greendale High on February 1 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Greendale faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Village of Pewaukee took on Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels on January 26 at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.