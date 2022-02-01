Milwaukee Pius XI didn’t tinker around with Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran. A 74-39 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 1.

Milwaukee Pius XI opened a whopping 56-26 gap over Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran at the half.

The first half gave the Popes a 38-21 lead over the Vikings.

In recent action on January 25, Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Milwaukee Pius XI took on West Allis Central on January 25 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. Click here for a recap

