A tight-knit tilt turned in Hartford’s direction just enough to squeeze past West Bend East 63-56 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, West Bend East faced off against Slinger and Hartford took on Cedarburg on January 21 at Hartford High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.