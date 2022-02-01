A sigh of relief filled the air in Howards Grove’s locker room after Tuesday’s 59-52 win against Fredonia Ozaukee during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Howards Grove’s offense moved to a 59-52 lead over Fredonia Ozaukee at halftime.

The Tigers opened with a 27-17 advantage over the Warriors through the first half.

