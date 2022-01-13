A tight-knit tilt turned in Manitowoc Roncalli’s direction just enough to squeeze past Kiel 59-57 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Kiel climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 49-38 lead at halftime.

The Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Jets 32-25 at the end of the first half.

Recently on January 8 , Manitowoc Roncalli squared up on Wrightstown in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

