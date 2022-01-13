Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran dominated from start to finish in a resounding 96-59 win over Ripon in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 13.

The Chargers’ offense thundered to a 96-59 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The first half gave Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran a 50-28 lead over Ripon.

