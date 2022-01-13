Yes, Wales Kettle Moraine looked superb in beating Muskego, but no autographs please after its 61-17 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The first half gave Wales Kettle Moraine a 61-17 lead over Muskego.

In recent action on January 4, Muskego faced off against Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Oconomowoc on January 7 at Wales Kettle Moraine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

